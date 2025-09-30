Lt Gen Sharma's Ladakh Visit: A Testament to High Morale and Strategic Preparedness

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the Army's Northern Commander, conducted a comprehensive review of the operational preparedness in the forward areas of Ladakh, emphasizing the high morale and commitment of the troops stationed there.

During his visit on September 27, he met with winners of the National Flag Quiz at Siachen Base Camp, lauding their dedication and national spirit. The General also flagged off a challenging mountaineering expedition, recognizing the participants' exemplary spirit.

In Leh, Lt Gen Sharma engaged in discussions with Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta, focusing on enhancing security measures amidst regional challenges and the importance of robust civil-military collaboration to ensure peace and stability.