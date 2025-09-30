Midnight Chaos Erupts Outside BJP Leader's Home in West Bengal
BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that shots were fired and crude bombs hurled outside his home in Bhatpara, West Bengal. He shared purported footage, claiming a pre-planned attack, while police and local MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini dismissed the allegations, citing an ongoing investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Chaos erupted outside BJP leader Arjun Singh's residence in Bhatpara, West Bengal, on Tuesday, with allegations of bombs and gunfire disrupting the night.
Singh, who claims to have video evidence, stated the attack around midnight was pre-meditated, driving panic in the area.
Contrarily, both local MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini and the police denied these events occurred, asserting an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement