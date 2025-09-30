Midnight Chaos Erupts Outside BJP Leader's Home in West Bengal

Chaos erupted outside BJP leader Arjun Singh's residence in Bhatpara, West Bengal, on Tuesday, with allegations of bombs and gunfire disrupting the night.

Singh, who claims to have video evidence, stated the attack around midnight was pre-meditated, driving panic in the area.

Contrarily, both local MLA Somenath Shyam Ichini and the police denied these events occurred, asserting an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)