Kerala Assembly Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

The Kerala Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday following a heated protest by opposition members. The unrest was sparked by a controversial remark made by a BJP leader against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which led to demands for an adjournment motion by the Congress-led UDF.

Speaker A N Shamseer denied permission, stating the matter lacked immediate significance to be discussed as an adjournment motion. This decision met with opposition from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who argued the seriousness of the threat made publicly during a TV debate.

The protest continued despite the Speaker's intervention. Meanwhile, a case was registered against the BJP leader, Printu Mahadevan, based on allegations of making provocative statements during a news channel discussion, as tensions escalated within the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)