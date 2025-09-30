Left Menu

European Commission Embraces US Peace Initiative for Gaza

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace proposal. She urged involved parties to embrace the opportunity and emphasized the need for immediate humanitarian relief and hostage release. The EU offers to assist in resolving the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:13 IST
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a significant diplomatic development, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has extended a warm welcome to a new peace proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at resolving the protracted conflict in Gaza.

Von der Leyen's endorsement came via a social media message, encouraging all parties involved to embrace this critical opportunity for peace. She reaffirmed the European Union's readiness to actively contribute to achieving a peaceful resolution.

Furthermore, she emphasized the urgent necessity for an immediate ceasefire alongside comprehensive humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza. She also stressed the importance of ensuring the speedy release of all hostages to facilitate a broader reconciliation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

