Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Ladakh Protesters
Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people of Ladakh following the death of four protesters in police firing, including Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin. Gandhi calls for an impartial judicial probe and criticizes the BJP government's handling of the situation.
Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a 'betrayal' of Ladakh's people. This follows the death of four individuals, including Kargil war hero Tsewang Tharchin, in police firing during protests in Ladakh, raising questions about the BJP's governance.
The Congress leader demanded a thorough judicial investigation into the killings, emphasizing that those responsible should face severe consequences. He shared a poignant video of Tharchin's father questioning if this was the reward for serving the nation.
The situation escalated on September 24 when protests for Ladakh's statehood turned violent, leading to clashes with police. Subsequently, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained, intensifying the unrest in the region.
