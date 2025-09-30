Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Ladakh Protesters

Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people of Ladakh following the death of four protesters in police firing, including Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin. Gandhi calls for an impartial judicial probe and criticizes the BJP government's handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi Demands Justice for Ladakh Protesters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a 'betrayal' of Ladakh's people. This follows the death of four individuals, including Kargil war hero Tsewang Tharchin, in police firing during protests in Ladakh, raising questions about the BJP's governance.

The Congress leader demanded a thorough judicial investigation into the killings, emphasizing that those responsible should face severe consequences. He shared a poignant video of Tharchin's father questioning if this was the reward for serving the nation.

The situation escalated on September 24 when protests for Ladakh's statehood turned violent, leading to clashes with police. Subsequently, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained, intensifying the unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India
2
Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

Deadly Explosion Rocks Balochistan: A Grim Reminder of Regional Instability

 Pakistan
3
Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

Historic Victory: Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph

 India
4
Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

Taliban Tightens Grip: Internet Shutdown and Women's Rights Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025