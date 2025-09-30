Trump's Bold Plan for Peace: Blueprint for a New Gaza

President Donald Trump has unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at terminating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The proposal, which was revealed after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, outlines a multi-faceted strategy for restoring peace.

The plan includes demilitarizing Gaza and turning it into a terror-free zone while introducing comprehensive redevelopment initiatives. Humanitarian aid, governance reforms, and economic development are among the key elements designed to improve the lives of Gaza's residents and foster peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Critical components also involve a structured withdrawal of Israeli forces and a governance transition under international supervision. The plan's success hinges on its acceptance by Hamas, which has not yet provided a position on the outlined terms, leaving the outcome uncertain.