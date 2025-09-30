Left Menu

Trump's Bold Plan for Peace: Blueprint for a New Gaza

President Donald Trump has proposed a comprehensive plan aiming to end the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the proposal outlines measures for demilitarization, developmental projects, humanitarian aid, and governance reforms in Gaza. Its acceptance by Hamas remains uncertain and could pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 13:13 IST
President Donald Trump has unveiled an ambitious plan aimed at terminating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The proposal, which was revealed after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, outlines a multi-faceted strategy for restoring peace.

The plan includes demilitarizing Gaza and turning it into a terror-free zone while introducing comprehensive redevelopment initiatives. Humanitarian aid, governance reforms, and economic development are among the key elements designed to improve the lives of Gaza's residents and foster peaceful coexistence with its neighbors.

Critical components also involve a structured withdrawal of Israeli forces and a governance transition under international supervision. The plan's success hinges on its acceptance by Hamas, which has not yet provided a position on the outlined terms, leaving the outcome uncertain.

