Debate Intensifies Over AIIMS Establishment in Kerala

Union Minister Suresh Gopi asserts his stance on the establishment of an AIIMS in Kerala, countering allegations of parochial interests. He clarifies his previous remarks, emphasizing a state-wide benefit rather than a local gain, amid a backdrop of political tension and varying state government proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Union Minister Suresh Gopi revisited the contentious issue of establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, distancing himself from speculative claims that favored his constituency, Thrissur. Gopi stressed the importance of locating AIIMS in a way that benefits the entire state.

The minister further clarified that his previous comments were misinterpreted, rebuffing accusations that he suggested relocating AIIMS to Tamil Nadu if not situated in Alappuzha. He highlighted that the Central Forensic Science Research Laboratory was the subject of these remarks, given the unavailability of land in Thrissur.

Gopi's position, while labeled as his personal view by the BJP and criticized by the ruling CPI(M), underscores ongoing disputes about regional development priorities and strategic medical infrastructure placement in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

