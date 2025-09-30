DMK and TVK Clash over Karur Stampede Allegations

DMK MP A Raja has firmly dismissed allegations suggesting that the tragic stampede in Karur was a premeditated conspiracy, labeling such claims as 'complete nonsense'. He questioned the absence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) second-line leaders from the scene, advocating for patience as a government-appointed one-man commission investigates the incident's circumstances.

During a conversation with ANI, Raja emphasized the importance of awaiting the commission's findings, warning against premature judgments and unfounded conspiracy theories. He highlighted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's immediate response, noting his prompt visit to the site and the continued presence of ministers and MLAs.

Raja criticized the TVK, specifically pointing to the now-deleted post by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna, who hinted at a revolutionary spirit similar to those in neighboring countries. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi urged TVK leadership to take responsibility for the stampede, urging a focus on aiding victims' families, rather than engaging in blame games.

