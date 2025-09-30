Left Menu

Gaza Peace Plan: Kremlin Awaits Middle East Tranquility

The Kremlin expressed hope for the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, aiming to foster peace in the Middle East. Trump's proposal received backing from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though its acceptance by Hamas remains uncertain, posing challenges to its potential success.

The Kremlin on Tuesday expressed its aspiration for the successful implementation of a peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at bringing tranquility to the Middle East region.

The peace proposal, announced on Monday, successfully secured the endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raising the prospects of a potential end to the protracted conflict in Gaza.

Despite this development, uncertainties prevail as questions linger over whether the plan will gain acceptance from Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, which could significantly influence the plan's success.

