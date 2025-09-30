Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: A Step Towards Middle East Harmony?

On Tuesday, the Kremlin expressed optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative would be put into action, aiming to foster peace in the Middle East.

President Trump secured the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the U.S.-sponsored peace proposal, intended to resolve the nearly two-year-old Gaza conflict.

However, questions persist regarding Hamas' willingness to accept the plan, leaving the success of the initiative in question.

(With inputs from agencies.)