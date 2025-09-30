Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: A Step Towards Middle East Harmony?
The Kremlin expressed hope for the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, seeking to spur peace in the Middle East. Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the U.S.-sponsored proposal, uncertainty remains about Hamas' acceptance of the plan amid the ongoing conflict.
On Tuesday, the Kremlin expressed optimism that U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace initiative would be put into action, aiming to foster peace in the Middle East.
President Trump secured the backing of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the U.S.-sponsored peace proposal, intended to resolve the nearly two-year-old Gaza conflict.
However, questions persist regarding Hamas' willingness to accept the plan, leaving the success of the initiative in question.
