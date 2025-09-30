Left Menu

Kremlin's Hope for Trump's Middle East Peace Plan

The Kremlin expressed optimism about U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza, which received support from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. However, uncertainties remain regarding its acceptance by Hamas.

Updated: 30-09-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:46 IST
The Kremlin expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for peace in Gaza. The plan, crafted to end ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has sparked hopes of stability in the region.

President Trump secured the endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for this U.S.-sponsored initiative on Monday. The proposal aims to resolve the nearly two-year-old conflict in Gaza, offering a framework for long-term peace.

However, significant questions remain about the acceptance of this peace plan by Hamas, the Palestinian political and militant group. Their response will be crucial in determining the plan's potential success and its impact on regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

