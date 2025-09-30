Rally Tragedy Sparks Political Tension: Vijay Vows Resilience
After a tragic stampede at his rally in Karur, actor and TVK founder Vijay refrains from visiting victims, citing potential unusual situations. Facing political pressure, he challenges Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister while promising action and supporting his party colleagues under investigation.
In the wake of a tragic stampede during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, leading to 41 deaths, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has abstained from visiting the site. He claimed his presence could trigger unusual situations and pledged to meet the victims' families soon.
Vijay expressed the gravity of the situation, saying it was one of the most painful moments he has faced. He directed a challenge towards Chief Minister M K Stalin, urging not to target his party comrades while hinting at his readiness to face any action.
The incident has intensified political tensions, with Vijay's colleagues, senior leaders Bussy N Anand and CTR Nirmal Kumar, under investigation. Vijay asserted that he left Karur quickly on the day of the tragedy to ensure public safety, and urged authorities not to seek revenge on his party members.
Tragic Stampede at Vijay-led Rally: Party's Response
(Eds: Minor edit) The question about stampede is ''who is responsible'', asks Hema Malini at Karur in TN.