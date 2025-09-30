South Korea and Japan Forge Path Amid Global Trade Turmoil
South Korea and Japan are joining forces to address global trade challenges and reaffirm their commitment to denuclearization on the Korean peninsula. The leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation amidst a turbulent geopolitical landscape, focusing on security, trade issues, and social challenges such as low birth rates and aging populations.
In a move seen as a significant step towards mending and strengthening bilateral relations, the leaders of South Korea and Japan have agreed to tackle the ongoing global trade turmoil cooperatively while reaffirming their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. This agreement was made during a goodwill visit by Japan's outgoing Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
The discussions, highlighted by a press briefing, showed a shared vision between President Lee and Prime Minister Ishiba, emphasizing that as neighbors and global cooperation partners, both nations should address international challenges collaboratively. This comes at a time when the geopolitical environment and trade order are increasingly unstable.
The focus of their cooperation extends beyond trade as Lee and Ishiba agreed to address social issues such as low birth rates and aging populations. The discussions will continue through a consultation body established after their August summit. Meanwhile, Japan's new trade framework with the U.S. and South Korea's pending trade deal with Trump present additional challenges that need addressing.
