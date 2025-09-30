Left Menu

Karnataka Political Row: Potholes or Political Potshots?

Karnataka's Deputy CM D K Shivakumar refutes BJP claims linking a college student's death to potholes. The BJP alleges that poor road conditions under Congress governance are responsible. The incident spurs political sparring, with investigations ongoing to determine the accident's cause.

Updated: 30-09-2025 17:08 IST
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, has dismissed accusations by the BJP suggesting that the tragic death of a college student in Bengaluru was due to potholes. His remarks followed the incident where Dhanushree, a 20-year-old student, lost her life after an alleged hit-and-run by a tipper truck near Budigere Cross.

Responding to BJP's statements, Shivakumar labeled the claims as misinformation, attributing the chaos to the BJP itself. The BJP blamed the Congress for mismanaging infrastructure, turning Bengaluru into a 'death trap.' They criticized Shivakumar for failing to fulfill promises of road repair, questioning the allocation of Rs 750 crore meant for improving road conditions.

Preliminary investigations showed Dhanushree's vehicle was hit from behind, leading to her death. Police continue to analyze CCTV footage to ascertain if potholes contributed to the accident. Meanwhile, the truck driver remains at large as authorities work to trace him.

