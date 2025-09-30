Left Menu

Bihar's Final Electoral Roll Sparks Controversy Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has published the final electoral roll for Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls. The list, part of a Special Intensive Revision, included the deletion of 65 lakh names. Opposition parties allege bias, sparking controversy as the BJP defends the revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:13 IST
The Election Commission of India has finalized the electoral roll for Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. This comes after addressing claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were part of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The announcement was made via the Chief Electoral Officer's Facebook page, which tagged the central Election Commission. The social media message stated that the finalized roll was published on September 30, 2025, and can be accessed online.

The SIR process has sparked controversy, with opposition parties accusing it of enabling wrongful deletion of names of potential opposition voters. Meanwhile, BJP leaders contend that the revisions are necessary to remove 'infiltrators,' according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

