Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki's Awaited Release

Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki will be released from jail after spending nearly three years behind bars. The Allahabad High Court granted him bail last week in a Gangsters Act case, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Administrative procedures commenced once the official order was received by jail authorities at 10 am. Solanki's wife, Nasim Solanki, herself an elected MLA, arrived to welcome him, with permission to enter the jail premises, according to officials.

Initially unable to secure release due to procedural delays, Irfan Solanki, who has faced a series of legal challenges with 10 cases against him, is anticipated to be released by evening. His supporters gathered as anticipation builds for his homecoming, marking a significant moment for the Solanki family.