Triumphant Return: Irfan Solanki's Awaited Release

After nearly three years in jail, former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki is set to be released following a high court bail. His legal battles included 10 cases under the Gangsters Act. His wife, Nasim Solanki, also an MLA, awaits his release with eager supporters outside the jail.

Updated: 30-09-2025 18:17 IST
Irfan Solanki
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki will be released from jail after spending nearly three years behind bars. The Allahabad High Court granted him bail last week in a Gangsters Act case, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Administrative procedures commenced once the official order was received by jail authorities at 10 am. Solanki's wife, Nasim Solanki, herself an elected MLA, arrived to welcome him, with permission to enter the jail premises, according to officials.

Initially unable to secure release due to procedural delays, Irfan Solanki, who has faced a series of legal challenges with 10 cases against him, is anticipated to be released by evening. His supporters gathered as anticipation builds for his homecoming, marking a significant moment for the Solanki family.

