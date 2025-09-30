Russia Backs Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Initiative

Russia has voiced support for US President Donald Trump's recent peace initiative aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The announcement came a day after Trump unveiled a detailed 20-point plan to address hostilities in the region.

The proposed plan, which emerged following discussions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sets out to immediately halt the conflict and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas within a 72-hour timeframe.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Moscow's approval of these efforts, though he noted that Russia is not involved in crafting the plan and has yet to receive any direct communication from the US. Despite limited details, Russia remains committed to engaging with all conflict parties to support a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)