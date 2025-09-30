Russia Backs Trump's Bold Gaza Peace Initiative
Russia has expressed support for US President Donald Trump's proposed 20-point peace plan aimed at restoring peace in Gaza. While Russia remains uninvolved in the plan's creation, it is open to contributing if called upon. The plan's success hinges on Hamas's response.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has voiced support for US President Donald Trump's recent peace initiative aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The announcement came a day after Trump unveiled a detailed 20-point plan to address hostilities in the region.
The proposed plan, which emerged following discussions between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sets out to immediately halt the conflict and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas within a 72-hour timeframe.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed Moscow's approval of these efforts, though he noted that Russia is not involved in crafting the plan and has yet to receive any direct communication from the US. Despite limited details, Russia remains committed to engaging with all conflict parties to support a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Trump
- Gaza
- peace plan
- Hamas
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Middle East
- diplomacy
- conflict resolution
ALSO READ
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel
UPDATE 2-Hamas under pressure as Trump issues deadline on Gaza peace plan
Survey Reveals Disturbing Anti-Semitic Attitudes in Italy Amid Protests Against Israel
Trump Eager for Hamas Acceptance of Gaza Peace Plan
Trump Sets Ultimatum for Hamas on Gaza Peace Plan