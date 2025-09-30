Congress Leaders Extend Support After Tragic Karur Rally Stampede
Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, visited Karur, Tamil Nadu, following a tragic stampede at a TVK election rally, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries. Expressing their solidarity, they provided financial aid to affected families and conveyed national support during this difficult time.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, accompanied by senior party leaders, undertook a visit to Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, where a devastating stampede occurred during an election rally led by actor-politician Vijay of TVK. The tragic event claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.
Venugopal, alongside key political figures including Girish Chodankar and Rajesh Kumar, met with the bereaved families, offering condolences and financial aid. In a move symbolizing national solidarity, Venugopal disbursed relief cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families, aggregating to Rs 1.25 crore.
The Congress leaders conveyed a message of unity and support, with Girish Chodankar emphasizing that the entire nation stands with Tamil Nadu during this period of mourning, underscoring communal empathy and the country's collective grief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
