Congress Leaders Extend Support After Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, accompanied by senior party leaders, undertook a visit to Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, where a devastating stampede occurred during an election rally led by actor-politician Vijay of TVK. The tragic event claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.

Venugopal, alongside key political figures including Girish Chodankar and Rajesh Kumar, met with the bereaved families, offering condolences and financial aid. In a move symbolizing national solidarity, Venugopal disbursed relief cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families, aggregating to Rs 1.25 crore.

The Congress leaders conveyed a message of unity and support, with Girish Chodankar emphasizing that the entire nation stands with Tamil Nadu during this period of mourning, underscoring communal empathy and the country's collective grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)