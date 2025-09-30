Left Menu

Congress Leaders Extend Support After Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Congress leaders, including K C Venugopal, visited Karur, Tamil Nadu, following a tragic stampede at a TVK election rally, which resulted in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries. Expressing their solidarity, they provided financial aid to affected families and conveyed national support during this difficult time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Namakkal(Tn) | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:50 IST
Congress Leaders Extend Support After Tragic Karur Rally Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, accompanied by senior party leaders, undertook a visit to Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, where a devastating stampede occurred during an election rally led by actor-politician Vijay of TVK. The tragic event claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.

Venugopal, alongside key political figures including Girish Chodankar and Rajesh Kumar, met with the bereaved families, offering condolences and financial aid. In a move symbolizing national solidarity, Venugopal disbursed relief cheques of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families, aggregating to Rs 1.25 crore.

The Congress leaders conveyed a message of unity and support, with Girish Chodankar emphasizing that the entire nation stands with Tamil Nadu during this period of mourning, underscoring communal empathy and the country's collective grief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Escalating Tensions with Israel

 India
2
Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

Maharashtra Emerges as Epicenter of Rising Crime Rates in 2023

 India
3
International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

International Sanctions: The Enigma of the Boracay Oil Tanker

 Global
4
Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Protests

Ragging Scandal: Engineering Students in Indore Push for 'Gen Z'-Style Prote...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025