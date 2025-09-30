Federal Judge Halts VOA Layoffs Amid Legal Clash with Trump Administration

A federal judge in Washington has ordered the Trump administration to pause layoffs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which owns Voice of America. This comes after concerns were raised about government officials' compliance with a court's directives.

Judge Royce Lamberth has halted the layoffs affecting 532 employees, questioning if the agency is fulfilling its statutory mandate to provide reliable news. The layoffs followed a Trump executive order that ceased VOA broadcasts in March.

The administration plans to appeal, labeling the judge's decision as an attempt to undermine the will of the people. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees celebrated the ruling as a victory for journalistic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)