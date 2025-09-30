Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts VOA Layoffs Amid Legal Clash with Trump Administration

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pause layoffs at Voice of America, citing 'concerning disrespect' for court directives. The decision affects 532 jobs. Judge Lamberth's injunction challenges the legality of Trump's executive order, which abruptly halted VOA broadcasts. The administration plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Washington has ordered the Trump administration to pause layoffs at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which owns Voice of America. This comes after concerns were raised about government officials' compliance with a court's directives.

Judge Royce Lamberth has halted the layoffs affecting 532 employees, questioning if the agency is fulfilling its statutory mandate to provide reliable news. The layoffs followed a Trump executive order that ceased VOA broadcasts in March.

The administration plans to appeal, labeling the judge's decision as an attempt to undermine the will of the people. The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees celebrated the ruling as a victory for journalistic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

