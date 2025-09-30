Left Menu

Showdown in Washington: As the U.S. Heads Toward 15th Government Shutdown

The U.S. faces its 15th government shutdown since 1981, as Congress fails to agree on funding. This stalemate could disrupt flights and halt government services, affecting millions. Democrats and Republicans remain divided, with healthcare and budget disputes at the center of the debate.

30-09-2025
As the United States inches closer to its 15th government shutdown since 1981, Congress is at a standstill, with no visible progress in passing a temporary spending bill. The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote on the measure again, facing little hope of success before the imminent midnight deadline.

Federal agencies have prepared shutdown plans that could see non-essential operations suspended and thousands of employees furloughed. Airlines warn of potential delays, while other services like unemployment data reports and small business loans might be disrupted if a resolution isn't reached.

Amidst this turbulent political scene, President Trump and his allies face criticism over their handling of healthcare subsidies, with deep political divides continuing to obstruct negotiations. Democrats are seeking to leverage the situation to gain a strategic advantage before the 2026 midterm elections, further intensifying the standoff.

