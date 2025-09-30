Rajasthan's Commitment to Village Uplift and Empowerment
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirms the state's dedication to uplifting villages and ensuring dignity for farmers and women. During the Seva Pakhwada program, Sharma emphasized the importance of public service, announcing infrastructure projects and investment plans while celebrating the government's developmental achievements.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to village upliftment and dignity for farmers and women, addressing a gathering in Jaitaran, Beawar.
Sharma highlighted the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative, aligning the program with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principles of inclusive development and emphasizing good governance for all citizens.
The Chief Minister announced major developmental projects, including significant investments and employment opportunities, signaling Rajasthan's progress and historic achievements under his leadership.
