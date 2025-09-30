Left Menu

Rajasthan's Commitment to Village Uplift and Empowerment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reaffirms the state's dedication to uplifting villages and ensuring dignity for farmers and women. During the Seva Pakhwada program, Sharma emphasized the importance of public service, announcing infrastructure projects and investment plans while celebrating the government's developmental achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to village upliftment and dignity for farmers and women, addressing a gathering in Jaitaran, Beawar.

Sharma highlighted the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative, aligning the program with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principles of inclusive development and emphasizing good governance for all citizens.

The Chief Minister announced major developmental projects, including significant investments and employment opportunities, signaling Rajasthan's progress and historic achievements under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

