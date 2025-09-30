Rajasthan's Commitment to Village Uplift and Empowerment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to village upliftment and dignity for farmers and women, addressing a gathering in Jaitaran, Beawar.

Sharma highlighted the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative, aligning the program with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principles of inclusive development and emphasizing good governance for all citizens.

The Chief Minister announced major developmental projects, including significant investments and employment opportunities, signaling Rajasthan's progress and historic achievements under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)