President Xi Vows to Defend China's Sovereignty Amid Taiwan Tensions

President Xi Jinping reiterated China's firm stance against Taiwan independence and pledged to protect national sovereignty at a Beijing event celebrating the People's Republic of China's 76th anniversary. Xi encouraged unity and perseverance towards Chinese modernization, marking the occasion alongside other state leaders and commemorating national heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the nation's determination to oppose Taiwan independence and safeguard its sovereignty during a high-profile event in Beijing. The stance was emphasized at a reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

At the Great Hall of the People, Xi, who also holds significant roles in the Communist Party of China and the Central Military Commission, addressed the need for deeper cross-strait cooperation while resisting separatist activities and foreign interference. The event also remembered national heroes ahead of National Day celebrations.

In his remarks, Xi highlighted the ongoing Chinese modernization efforts, urging the country to work with determination on this unprecedented journey. He celebrated the CPC's achievements since the establishment of New China, attributing them to a spirit of self-reliance and relentless effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

