Pawan Singh Strengthens Ties with NDA Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh, previously known for his departure from the NDA, has reaffirmed his allegiance to the alliance. On Tuesday, Singh met with senior BJP figures, including Amit Shah and J P Nadda, to reinforce ties ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections.

In what is seen as a strategic move to mend past rifts, Singh first approached Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha. Singh's earlier independent candidacy from Karakat had led to Kushwaha's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, poisoning relations.

Despite past tensions, Singh's renewed collaboration with the NDA marks a significant political turn, as the BJP looks to secure a united front for the upcoming state elections. His popularity, especially among the Rajput community, could be pivotal in recovering lost ground in key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)