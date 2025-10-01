Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump and Hegseth Address Military Leaders Amid Criticism

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed U.S. military leaders, garnering criticism from Democrats and mixed responses from Republicans and military officials. Hegseth urged resignations from those against his agenda, while Trump defended his policies. The event spurred significant reactions from political figures and military attendees.

Updated: 01-10-2025 00:52 IST
President Donald Trump, alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, addressed a rare assembly of U.S. military leaders, drawing criticism from Democrats and mixed reactions from Republicans and military representatives. Held at an auditorium in Quantico, Virginia, the speeches highlighted controversial policies and directives.

In a bold move, Hegseth emphasized his agenda, urging military leaders to resign if they disagreed, and criticized diversity initiatives. Meanwhile, Trump used the platform to advocate for using city deployments as military training, igniting concerns among local officials.

Governor Gavin Newsom expressed alarm over the speeches, likening them to dictatorial behavior, while Senator Jack Reed condemned the event's extravagance amid budget constraints. Despite various political stances, the military attendees remained largely reserved during the session.

