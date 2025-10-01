Trump and Hegseth Call for Military Overhaul Amid Controversial Event
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized military leadership and diversity initiatives during a rare assembly of commanders. He, along with President Donald Trump, advocated using U.S. cities as military training grounds. The event drew bipartisan criticism for inflaming partisan politics within the military establishment.
In a highly contentious meeting at Quantico, Virginia, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump criticized current military leadership and initiatives promoting diversity.
Hegseth condemned what he described as a 'decay' within the military and emphasized the need for sweeping reforms, including changes to fitness benchmarks and grooming standards.
President Trump echoed these sentiments, proposing the use of U.S. cities for military training and offering staunch support for commanders willing to resist politically correct policies. The controversial event has drawn significant criticism, particularly from Democratic leaders, for blurring the line between military operations and partisan politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
