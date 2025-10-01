Left Menu

Trump and Hegseth Call for Military Overhaul Amid Controversial Event

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized military leadership and diversity initiatives during a rare assembly of commanders. He, along with President Donald Trump, advocated using U.S. cities as military training grounds. The event drew bipartisan criticism for inflaming partisan politics within the military establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a highly contentious meeting at Quantico, Virginia, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump criticized current military leadership and initiatives promoting diversity.

Hegseth condemned what he described as a 'decay' within the military and emphasized the need for sweeping reforms, including changes to fitness benchmarks and grooming standards.

President Trump echoed these sentiments, proposing the use of U.S. cities for military training and offering staunch support for commanders willing to resist politically correct policies. The controversial event has drawn significant criticism, particularly from Democratic leaders, for blurring the line between military operations and partisan politics.

