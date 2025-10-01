Partisan Tensions Rise: State Department Official Blames Democrats for Looming Shutdown

In a rare display of partisanship, a high-ranking State Department official has publicly blamed Democrats for the potential government shutdown. This message, sent by Under Secretary of State for Management Jason Evans, marks a significant shift from previously neutral communications.

With the federal government on the brink of a shutdown if a temporary funding resolution isn't reached by midnight, Evans highlighted President Trump's support for the resolution and criticized Democrats for blocking it over unrelated policy demands. Evans warned that a failure to reach an agreement would lead to funding lapses and furloughs for some State employees.

The partisan tone of this message stands in stark contrast to similar communications from the past, which avoided assigning blame. Critics argue that such political stances should be avoided, especially in a department where the majority of staff, including career diplomats, are restricted from engaging in partisan activity.

