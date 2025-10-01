Left Menu

Controversy Looms as White House Withdraws BLS Nominee

The White House has withdrawn the nomination of E.J. Antoni as head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Antoni's nomination sparked concerns about BLS data quality, amid criticism from economists. The withdrawal follows President Trump's removal of Erika McEntarfer, citing alleged data manipulation.

The White House has formally removed E.J. Antoni's nomination to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics, an agency crucial for providing economic data. The news, reported by CNN, comes after President Trump accused the previous head, Erika McEntarfer, of manipulating figures without concrete evidence.

Antoni, currently chief economist at the Heritage Foundation, has been critical of the BLS. His nomination alarmed economists about potential impacts on data reliability. This concern is heightened by the impending government shutdown, which could delay September's job data release.

Critics argue Antoni's appointment could undermine the integrity of independent economic analysis, possibly leading to increased demand for private data sources. Trump's dismissal of McEntarfer added pressure on the BLS as it navigates scrutiny over data accuracy.

