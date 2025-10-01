Left Menu

Houthi Rebels Escalate Maritime Tensions with Gulf of Aden Attack

Yemen's Houthi rebels have intensified their campaign targeting shipping in the Gulf of Aden by claiming a missile attack on the Minervagracht, a Dutch-flagged cargo ship. The incident underscores their expanded reach, amid heightened tensions due to Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza and UN sanctions on Iran.

Updated: 01-10-2025 07:33 IST
In a significant escalation of maritime tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a missile attack on the Minervagracht, a Dutch-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden. The strike, which left the vessel ablaze and adrift, highlights the Houthis' expanding military capabilities amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

This latest attack occurs as Israel intensifies its ground offensive in Gaza, while geopolitical pressures mount in the region following the UN's reimposition of sanctions on Iran over its nuclear activities. The Houthis' actions, described by their spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, targeted the ship due to alleged violations of a port entry ban related to Palestine.

The impact of the attack has been profound, injuring two crew members and compelling an international response. Europe's Operation Aspides reported the ship, with a diverse crew of 19, was set ablaze and left adrift, marking the Houthis' most significant assault in the Gulf of Aden since 2023. The maritime community remains on edge as the group continues targeting vessels in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

