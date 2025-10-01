Left Menu

Trump's Quest for the Nobel: A Global Peace Endeavor

Former US President Donald Trump expressed that it would be a 'big insult' to America if he isn't awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming responsibility for ending over seven global conflicts. He specifically mentioned his plan to resolve the Gaza conflict, which received agreements from Arab and Muslim nations, including Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 09:42 IST
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has vocalized that failing to award him the Nobel Peace Prize would be a profound slight to the United States. His remarks came as he declared success in ending more than seven global conflicts, pointing to his plan to resolve the Gaza conflict as a significant achievement.

During a speech to military leaders in Quantico, Trump highlighted the cooperation from Arab nations, Muslim countries, and Israel towards the planned resolution of the Gaza dispute. Trump indicated that if his strategy, which was introduced on Monday, comes to fruition, he would have resolved eight international conflicts within eight months.

Trump's comments reflected frustration over the Nobel Prize potentially being awarded to someone he perceives as less deserving. Despite expressing personal disinterest in the accolade, he emphasized America deserves such recognition for unprecedented peace efforts under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

At least 69 people have been killed in an earthquake that hit the Philippine...

Latest News

