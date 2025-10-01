Left Menu

The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership

Kunigal Congress MLA H D Ranganath advocates for D K Shivakumar to become Karnataka's Chief Minister, claiming the party owes its 2023 electoral success to him. This view, shared by former MP L R Shivarame Gowda, urges the party high command to acknowledge Shivakumar's leadership potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:17 IST
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership
Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Kunigal Congress MLA H D Ranganath has sparked debate in Karnataka by endorsing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's role, citing Shivakumar's pivotal role in Congress' 2023 election victory. Ranganath stressed that the party's high command should recognize Shivakumar's contributions and leadership skills.

Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, emphasized his commitment to public service and his undeniable influence in Congress securing 140 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. Echoing similar sentiments, former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda also underscored Shivakumar's leadership capabilities, asserting that the party high command should acknowledge his potential to eventually lead the state.

Despite a warning from the party leadership against speculation, discussions continue about a potential transition of power from current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar. The timing is pivotal as suggestions of a mid-term leadership pact are circulating, with November marking a possible turning point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

Transforming India's Horticulture: Centres of Excellence Lead the Way

 India
2
Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patriotism and Leadership

Tributes Pour In for BJP Stalwart Vijay Kumar Malhotra: A Legacy of Patrioti...

 India
3
High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

High-Profile Criminal Transfer Draws Attention in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025