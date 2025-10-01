The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership
Kunigal Congress MLA H D Ranganath advocates for D K Shivakumar to become Karnataka's Chief Minister, claiming the party owes its 2023 electoral success to him. This view, shared by former MP L R Shivarame Gowda, urges the party high command to acknowledge Shivakumar's leadership potential.
Kunigal Congress MLA H D Ranganath has sparked debate in Karnataka by endorsing Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's role, citing Shivakumar's pivotal role in Congress' 2023 election victory. Ranganath stressed that the party's high command should recognize Shivakumar's contributions and leadership skills.
Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, emphasized his commitment to public service and his undeniable influence in Congress securing 140 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. Echoing similar sentiments, former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda also underscored Shivakumar's leadership capabilities, asserting that the party high command should acknowledge his potential to eventually lead the state.
Despite a warning from the party leadership against speculation, discussions continue about a potential transition of power from current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar. The timing is pivotal as suggestions of a mid-term leadership pact are circulating, with November marking a possible turning point.
