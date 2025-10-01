Congress Questions Integrity of Bihar Voter List Revision

The Congress party has cast aspersions on the integrity of Bihar's latest voter list revision, expressing doubts just a day after its release. Accusations were directed towards the Election Commission and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly misleading the public about purported infiltrators in the list.

National spokesman Abhay Dubey lambasted the authorities for failing to identify any such infiltrators. He described the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as suspicious and alleged it was a conspiracy to deprive voters of their rights. Dubey assured that a CBI inquiry will reveal the truth once political changes occur at the national level.

Dubey further criticized the Election Commission's lack of transparency, questioning whether demographic data like gender distribution was accounted for and if due process was followed in deletion and addition of voter names. He demanded detailed accountability regarding the newly added and reinstated electors in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)