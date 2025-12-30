Trinamool Congress Challenges Electoral Roll Revision

A Trinamool Congress delegation is set to confront Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 over the controversial Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. The meeting aims to address potential voter disenfranchisement concerns raised by the party.

Led by TMC's Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee, the delegation is preparing to discuss these issues formally. The party, including MPs from both Houses, is determined to ensure legitimate voters remain unaffected during the ongoing revision process.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gone as far as to term the revision process a 'scam', allegedly facilitated by artificial intelligence, and warned of protests if legitimate voters are delisted. The TMC had previously engaged with the Election Commission on similar concerns, citing deaths during the revision period.