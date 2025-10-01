Left Menu

Farewell to a BJP Stalwart: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy

BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra was cremated with full state honours in Delhi. Senior leaders, including CM Rekha Gupta, paid homage. Malhotra's political career spanned 45 years, including five terms in Parliament and a role as Delhi Assembly opposition leader. He was a key figure in the BJP's growth in the capital.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra, a stalwart of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was laid to rest with full state honours at the Lodhi Road crematorium. The veteran leader's farewell was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, amidst the solemn chanting of mantras.

Throughout his 45-year political journey, Malhotra was a pivotal figure in the BJP, serving as the party's first Delhi president after its founding in 1980. His dedication and leadership were instrumental in nurturing the party in the nation's capital.

Malhotra's political accolades include five terms as a Member of Parliament and a tenure as the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly. His career was marked by significant victories, exemplified by his defeat of future Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the 1999 elections.

