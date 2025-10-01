Rumbles in Haryana Congress: Leadership Appointments Stir Dissent
Congress leaders in Haryana express discontent with recent appointments made by the central party leadership, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda as legislature party leader and Rao Narender Singh as state unit president. Criticism emerges from senior leaders, highlighting dissatisfaction with the decision-making process and its impact on party morale.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Leaders in Haryana's Congress are voicing concerns over recent moves by the party's central leadership, including the selection of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as legislature party leader and Rao Narender Singh as state unit president.
Senior figures, like Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, have publicly expressed dissatisfaction, criticizing the party's declining influence in the region.
Sampat Singh has also criticized the leadership choices, suggesting that these decisions alienate both seasoned members and the younger generation within the party, further reducing morale among grassroots supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Congress
- leadership
- appointments
- dissent
- Hooda
- Singh
- elections
- politics
- Haryana Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Celebrates Dussehra and Commends Defence Accounts in Bhuj
Remembering Harmel Singh Tohra: A Legacy of Service and Leadership
Court Ruling: Trump's 'War on Dissent' Violates Free Speech
Pawan Singh Strengthens Ties with NDA Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections
Rajnath Singh Calls for Innovative Ecosystem in Defense Amid Technological Warfare