Rumbles in Haryana Congress: Leadership Appointments Stir Dissent

Leaders in Haryana's Congress are voicing concerns over recent moves by the party's central leadership, including the selection of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as legislature party leader and Rao Narender Singh as state unit president.

Senior figures, like Capt Ajay Singh Yadav, have publicly expressed dissatisfaction, criticizing the party's declining influence in the region.

Sampat Singh has also criticized the leadership choices, suggesting that these decisions alienate both seasoned members and the younger generation within the party, further reducing morale among grassroots supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)