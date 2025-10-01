Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide: Trump's Unprecedented Bid to Remove Fed Governor

The U.S. Supreme Court will deliberate on Trump's attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Trump's allegations against Cook claim misconduct before her tenure, challenging the independence of the Fed. The court's decision could set a precedent impacting central bank autonomy and broader economic policy.

Donald Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court is set for a pivotal legal showdown in January, as it considers Donald Trump's effort to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This unprecedented move by the former president could rewrite the established norms that have shielded the Fed's independence since its inception in 1913.

The core of the legal argument lies in the Federal Reserve Act. Designed to protect the Fed from political meddling, it allows for the removal of governors only "for cause," a term that remains undefined legislatively. Lisa Cook, indicted by Trump over alleged pre-office mortgage fraud, faces a legal battle questioning the claims' validity under the Act.

Cook's dismissal could significantly impact the Fed's ability to operate independently in setting monetary policy. As Trump's administration has seen previous Supreme Court wins, a favorable decision might not only redefine presidential power but also unsettle global economic stability if political agendas get prioritized over fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

