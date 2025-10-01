BJP Leader Defends Reputation Amid Allegations of Death Threat
BJP leader Printu Mahadevan faces allegations of issuing a death threat to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a TV discussion. Mahadevan denies the claims, asserting his stance as a non-violent person with a spotless record. The controversy has sparked political tension between rival parties.
BJP leader Printu Mahadevan is embroiled in controversy following allegations that he threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a recent television discussion. Mahadevan dismisses these accusations, maintaining his identity as a non-violent individual who has never resorted to aggression.
Allegations surfaced after Mahadevan allegedly made threatening remarks related to recent violence in Ladakh during a public debate. The BJP leader contends that his words were misrepresented by the channel in a bid to tarnish his image and political career.
The political landscape is stirred with this incident, as the Congress-led UDF criticizes the delayed response by the ruling CPI(M), while BJP state president asserts the party does not condone Mahadevan's comments, emphasizing a commitment to ideological discourse over personal animosity.
