BJP Leader Defends Reputation Amid Allegations of Death Threat

BJP leader Printu Mahadevan faces allegations of issuing a death threat to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a TV discussion. Mahadevan denies the claims, asserting his stance as a non-violent person with a spotless record. The controversy has sparked political tension between rival parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Printu Mahadevan is embroiled in controversy following allegations that he threatened Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a recent television discussion. Mahadevan dismisses these accusations, maintaining his identity as a non-violent individual who has never resorted to aggression.

Allegations surfaced after Mahadevan allegedly made threatening remarks related to recent violence in Ladakh during a public debate. The BJP leader contends that his words were misrepresented by the channel in a bid to tarnish his image and political career.

The political landscape is stirred with this incident, as the Congress-led UDF criticizes the delayed response by the ruling CPI(M), while BJP state president asserts the party does not condone Mahadevan's comments, emphasizing a commitment to ideological discourse over personal animosity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

