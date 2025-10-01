Political Turmoil Over Almatti Dam's Expansion
YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy sharply criticized Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting state interests as Karnataka plans to raise the Almatti Dam's height, threatening water security. Reddy claimed Naidu's ineffective actions could lead to regions turning barren, urging immediate political intervention at the national level.
In a fierce political confrontation, YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting state interests as Karnataka moves to increase the Almatti Dam's height. The augmentation, approved by the Karnataka Cabinet to rise from 519 metres to 524.2 metres, could significantly impact Andhra Pradesh's water resources.
Reddy expressed concerns over Andhra Pradesh's potential water scarcity, highlighting the neighboring state's budget allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for the dam's expansion. Despite this looming threat, Reddy argued that Naidu has been ineffective in mobilizing resources or influence at the national level to block the project.
The opposition leader called for immediate political intervention, criticizing Naidu's historical and ongoing failures to protect Andhra Pradesh's water rights. Reddy stressed the need for strong legal challenges and political action to safeguard the state's future water security. No immediate response from the TDP was received.
