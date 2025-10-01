Unrest in PoK: Protests, Politics, and Pursuit of Dialogue

In a tense escalation of unrest, protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have resulted in the deaths of three police officers, with more than 100 individuals injured. The strikes have paralyzed the region for two days, with businesses shuttered and public transportation at a standstill.

The agitation, organized by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee, centers on a list of demands that has received mixed responses from the federal government. Despite an assertion that 90% of these demands are agreed upon, the committee continues its protests, demanding constitutional amendments for remaining issues.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry stressed the importance of dialogue, noting that prolonged protests could lead to anarchy. As tensions rise, calls for calm and negotiation persist, although communication disruptions and further violence complicates resolution efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)