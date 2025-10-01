Sensitive Talks on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

The White House has disclosed that sensitive discussions are underway regarding President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in Gaza. Officials remain tight-lipped about details as negotiations progress behind the scenes, demonstrating the administration's cautious approach.

During a routine briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the emphasis on discretion, noting the roles of Special Envoy Witkoff and President Trump. The administration's careful management of information reflects the delicate nature of these discussions.

As expectations build for a formal announcement, stakeholders await further clarity on how the proposed solution will unfold and what impact it might have on the longstanding conflict in the region. In the meantime, White House spokespeople are refraining from previewing outcomes.

