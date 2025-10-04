Trump says Hamas must move quickly 'or else all bets will be off'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Hamas must move quickly on his plan for ending the war in Gaza, "or else all bets will be off."

"I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, FAST," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

