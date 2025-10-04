Elections with Enthusiasm: Gyanesh Kumar's Call to Celebrate

Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, has encouraged political parties in Bihar to approach the upcoming state assembly elections with a celebratory attitude. During his two-day visit, Kumar, alongside Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, examined election preparedness and received feedback from party representatives.

Meetings were held with delegations from major parties including BJP, Congress, JD(U), and others. Most parties expressed a preference for elections to occur post-Chhath festival, emphasizing the need for minimal phases. The revision of electoral rolls, a key topic of discussion, was described as a successful and historic effort, despite sparking political tensions.

Kumar stressed the importance of active participation by parties as significant stakeholders in democracy, urging them to appoint election agents and engage voters, while officials were directed to ensure fairness, manage logistics, and vigilantly address misinformation on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)