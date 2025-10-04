Empowering India: Rajasthan's Campaign for Self-Reliance

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma unveiled a series of events for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan in Rajasthan, spanning from September 15 to December 25. These events are part of the broader initiative to pave the way for a 'Developed India by 2047' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign encompasses diverse activities such as traders' and industrialists' meets, farmers' and spiritual gatherings, and women's micro-entrepreneurs' conferences, all championing self-reliance. By prioritizing self-employment, skill development, and local products, the initiative aims to empower every Indian and boost economic development.

Special attention is on women's economic empowerment and the promotion of locally produced goods. Emphasizing youth innovation and start-ups, Sharma urged participation in the 'Vocal for Local' movement to enhance self-sufficiency through digital platforms and local engagement.

