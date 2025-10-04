Left Menu

Empowering India: Rajasthan's Campaign for Self-Reliance

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma announced events under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan across Rajasthan. The campaign includes various activities promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment, focusing on local production and women's economic strength. The initiative aims to inspire all Indians to contribute to nation-building by prioritizing local products and services.

Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:54 IST
Jaipur MP Manju Sharma unveiled a series of events for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan in Rajasthan, spanning from September 15 to December 25. These events are part of the broader initiative to pave the way for a 'Developed India by 2047' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign encompasses diverse activities such as traders' and industrialists' meets, farmers' and spiritual gatherings, and women's micro-entrepreneurs' conferences, all championing self-reliance. By prioritizing self-employment, skill development, and local products, the initiative aims to empower every Indian and boost economic development.

Special attention is on women's economic empowerment and the promotion of locally produced goods. Emphasizing youth innovation and start-ups, Sharma urged participation in the 'Vocal for Local' movement to enhance self-sufficiency through digital platforms and local engagement.

