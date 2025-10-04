Empowering India: Rajasthan's Campaign for Self-Reliance
Jaipur MP Manju Sharma announced events under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan across Rajasthan. The campaign includes various activities promoting self-reliance and economic empowerment, focusing on local production and women's economic strength. The initiative aims to inspire all Indians to contribute to nation-building by prioritizing local products and services.
- Country:
- India
Jaipur MP Manju Sharma unveiled a series of events for the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan in Rajasthan, spanning from September 15 to December 25. These events are part of the broader initiative to pave the way for a 'Developed India by 2047' as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The campaign encompasses diverse activities such as traders' and industrialists' meets, farmers' and spiritual gatherings, and women's micro-entrepreneurs' conferences, all championing self-reliance. By prioritizing self-employment, skill development, and local products, the initiative aims to empower every Indian and boost economic development.
Special attention is on women's economic empowerment and the promotion of locally produced goods. Emphasizing youth innovation and start-ups, Sharma urged participation in the 'Vocal for Local' movement to enhance self-sufficiency through digital platforms and local engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Centennial of Service: The RSS's Role in Nation-Building
RSS at 100: A Legacy of Devotion and Nation-Building
Since its founding, RSS has focused on nation-building: PM Modi.
RSS Centennial: A Legacy of Nation-Building Celebrated
RSS' glorious 100-year journey an extraordinary example of sacrifice, selfless service, nation-building, and discipline: PM Modi.