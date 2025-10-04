Left Menu

Czech Republic's ANO Eyes Solo Governance

Czech populist party ANO, led by billionaire Andrej Babis, aims to form a one-party government following a strong parliamentary election performance. Despite not achieving a majority, Babis plans to negotiate with the far-right SPD and the Motorists party to secure support and counter EU green policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:04 IST
Czech Republic's ANO Eyes Solo Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech populist party ANO, under the leadership of billionaire Andrej Babis, has announced its ambition to govern alone following what has been described as a "historic" performance in the recent parliamentary elections.

Despite failing to secure an outright majority, Babis is optimistic and intends to engage in discussions with the far-right SPD and the Motorists party, both sharing skepticism towards the European Union's environmental regulations, to establish backing for his administration.

ANO's strategy reflects a significant political maneuver as Babis seeks to reinforce his agenda against the EU's green policies while aiming for stability in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025