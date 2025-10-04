Czech Republic's ANO Eyes Solo Governance
Czech populist party ANO, led by billionaire Andrej Babis, aims to form a one-party government following a strong parliamentary election performance. Despite not achieving a majority, Babis plans to negotiate with the far-right SPD and the Motorists party to secure support and counter EU green policies.
The Czech populist party ANO, under the leadership of billionaire Andrej Babis, has announced its ambition to govern alone following what has been described as a "historic" performance in the recent parliamentary elections.
Despite failing to secure an outright majority, Babis is optimistic and intends to engage in discussions with the far-right SPD and the Motorists party, both sharing skepticism towards the European Union's environmental regulations, to establish backing for his administration.
ANO's strategy reflects a significant political maneuver as Babis seeks to reinforce his agenda against the EU's green policies while aiming for stability in governance.
