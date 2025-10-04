Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of 'Murdering Democracy'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of undermining democracy by blocking a party delegation from visiting Bareilly. Yadav highlighted the unconstitutional actions and dictatorial tendencies of the government, asserting that such measures aim to suppress dissent and hide governance failures.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of 'murdering democracy' after police halted a party delegation's travel to Bareilly.
Yadav condemned the actions, citing the incident as a breach of constitutional values. He characterized the government's approach as dictatorial, intending to cover up its governance shortcomings.
The police intervention, which included placing Samajwadi leaders under house arrest, has been labeled as both condemnable and shameful. Yadav warned that the BJP's oppressive tactics would not deter the unity and resolve of the PDA coalition.
