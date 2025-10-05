Ongoing Tensions: Gaza Peace Talks Progress Amidst Continued Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope to announce the release of Gaza hostages soon, as indirect talks initiated in Egypt begin on Monday. The discussions involve a US-backed plan aiming to end hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

On Saturday, Netanyahu's brief statement signaled no full troop withdrawal from Gaza, despite Hamas demands, with Israeli forces maintaining their positions. Hamas reportedly accepted certain aspects of the US plan, leading US President Donald Trump to urge expediency and warn of potential consequences for delays.

Although a limited truce was observed, Israeli forces continued targeted operations in Gaza, resulting in civilian casualties. Despite uncertainties, negotiators aim to facilitate hostages' release and secure peace, as international support for the US plan grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)