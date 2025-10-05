Trump Mediates: A Step Toward Ceasefire in Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza, following Israeli airstrikes that killed dozens. He praised Israel for halting attacks temporarily and urged rapid action from Hamas on his peace plan. Despite international optimism, challenges remain as Hamas and Israel aim for resolution.
Dozens lost their lives in Israeli strikes on Gaza on Saturday, local health officials reported, despite President Donald Trump urging an end to bombing in response to Hamas's readiness to free hostages under his proposed peace plan. Ceasefire discussions are set to begin in Egypt next week.
At least 36 casualties were reported due to ongoing attacks in the Palestinian territory. Trump claimed that Israel had agreed to a tentative withdrawal line. The situation remains tense, with Israel continuing military operations amid calls for ceasefire once Hamas confirms an agreement.
The developments have spurred global attention and optimism for peace. President Trump stated his commitment to resolving the two-year conflict swiftly. The proposed plan includes prisoner exchanges and a phased withdrawal. However, skepticism abounds regarding long-term stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
