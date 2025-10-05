Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment
A federal judge has temporarily halted President Trump's plan to deploy 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland, citing an ongoing lawsuit challenging the decision. This move represents another challenge for Trump, who aims to send military forces to cities perceived as lawless by him, despite opposition from local Democratic leaders.
A federal judge ruled against President Trump's attempt to send 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. This decision is part of a legal battle questioning the legality of the deployment.
U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut made the ruling, marking a significant hurdle for the president's strategy. Trump seeks to deploy military forces to several cities, arguing they are becoming lawless. However, these plans face staunch opposition from their Democratic leaders.
The temporary block reflects ongoing tensions between federal authority and local governance, highlighting legal complexities in deploying military resources amidst civil unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
