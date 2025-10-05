US Political Tensions Amplify as Trump's Policies Face Scrutiny

In the wake of escalating protests and political tensions, President Donald Trump is doubling down on his controversial policies, prompting widespread criticism. The White House announced the potential withdrawal of federal aid to Portland, Oregon, a response to the ongoing anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, Trump's administration faces accusations of vindictive prosecution in the case of Kilmar Abrego, an alleged gang member deported to El Salvador. A federal judge highlighted possible retaliation by Trump's DOJ for Abrego's lawsuit challenging his deportation.

Furthermore, Trump's push to limit birthright citizenship was stopped by a second U.S. appeals court, marking another legal setback. As government shutdown risks intensify, Trump's funding freeze for Democratic-led states further strains bipartisan relations, particularly highlighted by Byrd and Thom Tillis's warnings.

