Maharashtra Minister Speaks Out Against 'Jihadi Mindset' at Garba Event
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane condemned an egg-throwing incident at a 'garba' event in Mira Road, Thane. Allegedly committed with a 'jihadi mindset,' the act was prosecuted under religious disturbance laws. Rane expressed solidarity with the Hindu community and criticized local police for inadequate action. The term 'love jihad' was also mentioned.
Maharashtra's political landscape is roiled as Minister Nitesh Rane condemns an egg-throwing incident disrupting a 'garba' event in Thane's Mira Road area. The incident, deemed as having a 'jihadi mindset,' took place at JP North Garden City housing complex.
Between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on September 30, a resident allegedly hurled an egg from the 16th floor, sparking outrage. Police invoked section 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, signifying a breach during religious worship or ceremonies.
Speaking at the site, Rane criticized the local police, accusing them of negligence. In a bid to ensure accountability, he plans to present evidence, including a controversial video, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand decisive action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
