Maharashtra Minister Speaks Out Against 'Jihadi Mindset' at Garba Event

Maharashtra's political landscape is roiled as Minister Nitesh Rane condemns an egg-throwing incident disrupting a 'garba' event in Thane's Mira Road area. The incident, deemed as having a 'jihadi mindset,' took place at JP North Garden City housing complex.

Between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on September 30, a resident allegedly hurled an egg from the 16th floor, sparking outrage. Police invoked section 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, signifying a breach during religious worship or ceremonies.

Speaking at the site, Rane criticized the local police, accusing them of negligence. In a bid to ensure accountability, he plans to present evidence, including a controversial video, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand decisive action.

(With inputs from agencies.)