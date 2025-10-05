Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Hint at Political Alliance Amid Social Engagements

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, leaders of Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS respectively, have been meeting frequently, sparking speculation about a potential political alliance ahead of local body polls. Their interactions have been both personal and political, suggesting a possible alliance despite past rivalries and setbacks.

In a move that could reshape the political landscape, Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and his cousin Raj Thackeray, head of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), are fueling speculation about a potential alliance. The duo's frequent meetings, including at personal gatherings, suggest growing camaraderie ahead of key local body elections.

The Thackeray cousins recently attended a family event in Mumbai, adding a personal touch to their increasingly frequent interactions. Social media buzzed with videos of the pair, alongside prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS leaders, in a relaxed and congenial mood.

The intensified association between Uddhav and Raj follows their collaborative rally to oppose government orders on language policy in schools. Though historical political rivals, the cousins might consider joining forces, especially after both parties' unimpressive performances in the 2024 assembly elections, despite facing setbacks in cooperative society elections.

